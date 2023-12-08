The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Hayes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Hayes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Hayes has no points on the power play.

Hayes' shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 98 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:09 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 16:44 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:14 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:31 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

