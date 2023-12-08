Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lake County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Park High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
