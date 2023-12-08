Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lawrence County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lawrence County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrenceville High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mt. Carmel, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
