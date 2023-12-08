Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Livingston County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Central High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight Township High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Varna, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earlville High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Point High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clifton, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
