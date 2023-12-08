In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Marco Scandella to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

