Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Marion County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patoka High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School at Father McGivney Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Glen Carbon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.