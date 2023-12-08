Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in McDonough County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
McDonough County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Prairie High School at Spoon River Valley High School - Co-op Cuba
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: London Mills, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
