Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Mercer County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sherrard High School at Rockridge High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Taylor Ridge, IL

Taylor Ridge, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

RW Cougars Co-op at Mercer County High School