Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Mercer County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Mercer County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherrard High School at Rockridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Taylor Ridge, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Mercer County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aledo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
