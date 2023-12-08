Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moultrie County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moultrie County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Okaw Valley High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Arthur, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
