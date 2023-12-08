Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Peoria County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Princeville High School at Illini Bluffs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Glasford, IL

Glasford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Peoria High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Havana High School at Brimfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Brimfield, IL

Brimfield, IL Conference: Prairieland

Prairieland How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Heights High School at Lewistown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lewistown, IL

Lewistown, IL Conference: Prairieland

Prairieland How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Christian High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy