Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Piatt County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chrisman High School at DeLand-Weldon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: DeLand, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
