Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Rock Island County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherrard High School at Rockridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Taylor Ridge, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Township High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: East Moline, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
