Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valmeyer High School at Marissa High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 8

5:55 PM CT on December 8 Location: Marissa, IL

Marissa, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Steeleville High School at New Athens High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: New Athens, IL

New Athens, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterloo High School at Mascoutah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Mascoutah, IL

Mascoutah, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville West High School at Granite City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Granite City, IL

Granite City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeburg High School at East Alton-Wood River High School