Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Scott County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Pleasant Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pleasant Plains, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.