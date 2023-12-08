If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Stephenson County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pecatonica High School at Pearl City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Pearl City, IL

Pearl City, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Lena-Winslow High School at Dakota High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lena, IL

Lena, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Shullsburg High School at Orangeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Orangeville, IL

Orangeville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Freeport High School