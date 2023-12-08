Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Stephenson County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pecatonica High School at Pearl City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pearl City, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena-Winslow High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shullsburg High School at Orangeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Orangeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.