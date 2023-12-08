Friday's contest at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the UIC Flames (5-3) matching up with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 8). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 win, heavily favoring UIC.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 72, Jacksonville State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-10.7)

UIC (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Jacksonville State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to UIC's 5-1-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gamecocks are 1-7-0 and the Flames are 2-4-0.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames put up 74.4 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game UIC accumulates rank 177th in college basketball, 3.7 more than the 29.6 its opponents grab.

UIC knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (54th in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents.

UIC loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.4 (287th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

