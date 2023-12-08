The UIC Flames (4-1) will play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Quincy Clark: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Perdue: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 243rd 71.5 Points Scored 77 152nd 56th 63.7 Points Allowed 59 12th 228th 32.2 Rebounds 35 120th 161st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 309th 5.5 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 299th 10.8 Assists 15.2 88th 285th 13.7 Turnovers 13.8 289th

