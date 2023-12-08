Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Union County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Union County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anna-Jonesboro High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
