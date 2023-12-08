Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Washington County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anna-Jonesboro High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Nashville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
