Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in White County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carmi-White County High School at Flora High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Flora, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.