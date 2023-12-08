Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Whiteside County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Morrison High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Morrison, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Quincy, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orion High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
