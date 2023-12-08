Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Woodford County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie Central High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry-Senachwine High School at Roanoke-Benson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Roanoke, IL
- Conference: Tri-County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Stark County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Toulon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metamora Township High School at Morton High School - Morton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Morton, IL
- Conference: Mid-Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eureka High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clinton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
