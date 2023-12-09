How to Watch the Blues vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the St. Louis Blues will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Blues try to hold off the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Blues vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Blues vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Blues vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Blues vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|4-2 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Blues' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|26
|10
|17
|27
|18
|17
|56.3%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|24
|9
|11
|20
|19
|17
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|26
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|26
|8
|8
|16
|19
|21
|49.2%
|Justin Faulk
|26
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (88 in total), 24th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|25
|11
|10
|21
|20
|21
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|19
|5
|9
|14
|8
|9
|51.9%
|Jason Dickinson
|25
|8
|5
|13
|10
|16
|47.6%
|Nick Foligno
|25
|4
|8
|12
|9
|20
|46.5%
|Seth Jones
|25
|0
|10
|10
|29
|12
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.