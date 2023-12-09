The St. Louis Blues (13-12-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, visit the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+. The Blackhawks knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 in their most recent outing.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-135) Blackhawks (+110) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 50.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-4).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, St. Louis has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Blues have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 74 (25th) Goals 60 (30th) 84 (20th) Goals Allowed 88 (24th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 9 (29th) 16 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests St. Louis has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis went over five times.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Blues are putting up 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blues are ranked 25th in the NHL with 74 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Blues are ranked 20th in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 84 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -10.

