How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) will visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
click here to take a look at our score picks!
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 54.6 points per game are 18.0 fewer points than the 72.6 the Beacons allow to opponents.
- The 60.7 points per game the Beacons average are 26.5 fewer points than the Cougars give up (87.2).
- This season the Beacons are shooting 38.8% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars' 33.0 shooting percentage is 12.8 lower than the Beacons have given up.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%
- Jacia Cunningham: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
- Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%
- Evangelina Parrish: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 86-72
|Western Hall
|11/30/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 102-47
|Redbird Arena
|12/2/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 76-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
