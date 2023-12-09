The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) will visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 54.6 points per game are 18.0 fewer points than the 72.6 the Beacons allow to opponents.
  • The 60.7 points per game the Beacons average are 26.5 fewer points than the Cougars give up (87.2).
  • This season the Beacons are shooting 38.8% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Cougars concede.
  • The Cougars' 33.0 shooting percentage is 12.8 lower than the Beacons have given up.

Chicago State Leaders

  • Josie Hill: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%
  • Jacia Cunningham: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
  • Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
  • Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%
  • Evangelina Parrish: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Western Illinois L 86-72 Western Hall
11/30/2023 @ Illinois State L 102-47 Redbird Arena
12/2/2023 Norfolk State L 76-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/10/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/11/2023 Georgia Southern - Jones Convocation Center

