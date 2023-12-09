The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game win run when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Horned Frogs have won seven games in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100
FanDuel Clemson (-1.5) 149.5 -110 -110

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Tigers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • TCU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate Clemson considerably lower (34th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

