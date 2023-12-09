We have high school basketball action in Clinton County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pinckneyville High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Breese, IL

Breese, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carlyle High School at Vandalia High School