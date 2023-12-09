If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Trier High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9

12:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elk Grove High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9

1:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Hill High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9

2:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Woodlawn, IL

Woodlawn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison Trail High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9

2:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge Prep High School at Rockford Lutheran High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9

4:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mather High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9

4:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake View High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9

4:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Highland Park, IL

Highland Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard West High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine East High School at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

