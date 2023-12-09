Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in DeKalb County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: East Moline, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Creek High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Genoa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
