Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in DeKalb County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Johnsburg High School at Sandwich High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9

1:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Sandwich, IL

Sandwich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at United Township High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9

6:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: East Moline, IL

East Moline, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Creek High School at Genoa-Kingston High School