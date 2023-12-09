Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) versus the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at Wintrust Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of DePaul. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.6)

DePaul (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul has a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Louisville, who is 3-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Demons are 4-3-0 and the Cardinals are 5-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -75 scoring differential, falling short by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball and are giving up 79.9 per contest to rank 332nd in college basketball.

DePaul records 27.1 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.0 boards per game.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Blue Demons' 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 272nd in college basketball, and the 101.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 344th in college basketball.

DePaul has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.8 per game (307th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (248th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.