Saturday's game between the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) and Louisville Cardinals (4-4) squaring off at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.8)

DePaul (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul is 1-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisville's 3-4-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -75 scoring differential, falling short by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball and are giving up 79.9 per outing to rank 334th in college basketball.

DePaul ranks 353rd in college basketball at 27.1 rebounds per game. That's six fewer than the 33.1 its opponents average.

DePaul makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Blue Demons' 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 273rd in college basketball, and the 101.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 345th in college basketball.

DePaul loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 13.8 (307th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

