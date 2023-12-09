Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) against the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at Wintrust Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of DePaul. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.8)

DePaul (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul has a 1-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisville, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Blue Demons are 4-3-0 and the Cardinals are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -75 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 79.9 per contest (334th in college basketball).

DePaul ranks 353rd in the country at 27.1 rebounds per game. That's six fewer than the 33.1 its opponents average.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Blue Demons average 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (273rd in college basketball), and allow 101.7 points per 100 possessions (345th in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (247th in college basketball).

