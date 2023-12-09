Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) against the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of DePaul. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.8)

DePaul (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul is 1-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisville's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Blue Demons have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 9.4 points per game (scoring 70.5 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball while allowing 79.9 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball) and have a -75 scoring differential overall.

DePaul ranks 353rd in the country at 27.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 fewer than the 33.1 its opponents average.

DePaul makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Blue Demons rank 273rd in college basketball by averaging 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 345th in college basketball, allowing 101.7 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (247th in college basketball).

