How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 82nd.
- The Blue Demons record just 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up (74.6).
- When DePaul totals more than 74.6 points, it is 0-2.
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.
- The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow.
- Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (66.4).
- The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed on the road (77.4).
- Looking at three-point shooting, DePaul fared better in home games last year, draining 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.1.
- At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) as well.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
