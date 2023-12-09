How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- In games DePaul shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 82nd.
- The 70.5 points per game the Blue Demons put up are the same as the Cardinals give up.
- DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 47.5% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
- The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- When Louisville allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 2-0.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Blue Demons ceded 77.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.4 on the road.
- DePaul made 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.4.
- The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
- At home, Louisville made 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
