The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games DePaul shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 82nd.

The 70.5 points per game the Blue Demons put up are the same as the Cardinals give up.

DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 47.5% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

When Louisville allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 2-0.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Blue Demons ceded 77.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.4 on the road.

DePaul made 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.4.

The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.

At home, Louisville made 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule