The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.

The Blue Demons record 70.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals allow.

DePaul has a 0-2 record when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.

The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons give up.

Louisville has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

In home games, the Blue Demons ceded 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in away games (77.4).

DePaul drained 9.5 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).

At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 81.1.

At home, Louisville knocked down 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule