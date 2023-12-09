How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.
- The Blue Demons score just 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up (74.6).
- DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (47.5%).
- The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Cardinals put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).
- Louisville has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (66.4).
- The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.4.
- In home games, DePaul averaged 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville averaged 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
- The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
- Louisville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
