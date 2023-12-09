The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.
  • The Blue Demons score just 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up (74.6).
  • DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (47.5%).
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The Cardinals put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).
  • Louisville has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (66.4).
  • The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.4.
  • In home games, DePaul averaged 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville averaged 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
  • The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
  • Louisville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.