The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 349th.

The Blue Demons score just 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up (74.6).

DePaul is 0-2 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (47.5%).

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Cardinals put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Blue Demons give up (79.9).

Louisville has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (66.4).

The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.4.

In home games, DePaul averaged 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville averaged 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.

Louisville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule