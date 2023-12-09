The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) after losing three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 82nd.

The Blue Demons score 70.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals give up.

DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 47.5% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Louisville is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Demons ceded 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).

When playing at home, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.

At home, Louisville made 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule