The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) after losing three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
  • DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 82nd.
  • The Blue Demons score 70.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals give up.
  • DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 47.5% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • Louisville is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Demons ceded 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).
  • When playing at home, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in road games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
  • The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
  • At home, Louisville made 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) too.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

