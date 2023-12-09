How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 82nd.
- The Blue Demons score 70.5 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals allow.
- DePaul has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 74.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Blue Demons played worse in home games last year, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, DePaul performed better at home last season, draining 9.5 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
