The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will be trying to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the DePaul vs. Louisville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Louisville Betting Trends

DePaul has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Blue Demons' seven games have gone over the point total.

Louisville has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this year.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul is 95th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (200th).

With odds of +100000, DePaul has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

