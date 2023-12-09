The DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) play the Louisville Cardinals (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Murphy: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Fisher: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

DePaul vs. Louisville Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 289th 68.2 Points Scored 74.4 200th 209th 72.4 Points Allowed 74 249th 348th 27.2 Rebounds 37.8 50th 346th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 12 37th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 5.2 325th 132nd 14.2 Assists 9.6 341st 311th 14.2 Turnovers 12.6 214th

