The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 148.5 points five times.

The average total in DePaul's outings this year is 150.4, 1.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Demons are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

DePaul has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won once.

The Blue Demons have entered four games this season favored by -120 or more and are 1-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from DePaul, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

DePaul vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 5 71.4% 70.5 145.9 79.9 154.5 147.6 Louisville 4 57.1% 75.4 145.9 74.6 154.5 145.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The 70.5 points per game the Blue Demons put up are the same as the Cardinals give up.

DePaul has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 0-2 record overall when putting up more than 74.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 1-6-0 1-3 4-3-0 Louisville 3-4-0 2-0 5-2-0

DePaul vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Louisville 7-8 Home Record 4-13 2-12 Away Record 0-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.