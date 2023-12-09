The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) are favored (-2.5) to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

DePaul vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -2.5 145.5

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in five of seven games this season.

DePaul has an average point total of 150.4 in its contests this year, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Demons are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

DePaul has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won once.

The Blue Demons have a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

DePaul has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

DePaul vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 5 71.4% 70.5 145.9 79.9 154.5 147.6 Louisville 4 57.1% 75.4 145.9 74.6 154.5 145.1

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons score 70.5 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals allow.

DePaul is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

DePaul vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 1-6-0 1-2 4-3-0 Louisville 3-4-0 2-0 5-2-0

DePaul vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Louisville 7-8 Home Record 4-13 2-12 Away Record 0-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

