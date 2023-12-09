Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in DuPage County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Illinois Math and Science Academy at Westmont High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 9

11:30 AM CT on December 9 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Timothy Christian High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9

1:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison Trail High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9

2:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowbrook High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9

3:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove South High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9

3:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL

Berwyn/Cicero, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard West High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Glenbard North High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9

6:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Bolingbrook High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9

6:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles East High School at Lake Park High School