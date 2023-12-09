How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (5-3) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 63.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders give up.
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.
- Wright State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Raiders put up 73.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers give up.
- When Wright State scores more than 69.9 points, it is 5-0.
- Eastern Illinois is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.
- This year the Raiders are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Panthers concede.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)
- Lalani Ellis: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%
- Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 58-44
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 79-67
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 67-55
|Lantz Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/15/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
