The Wright State Raiders (5-3) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Eastern Illinois is 2-2.

Wright State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.7 points.

The Raiders put up 73.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers give up.

When Wright State scores more than 69.9 points, it is 5-0.

Eastern Illinois is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

This year the Raiders are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Panthers concede.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Lalani Ellis: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%

9.3 PTS, 47 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Eastern Illinois Schedule