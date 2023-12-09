Saturday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (5-3) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wright State squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Panthers earned a 67-55 victory against North Dakota.

Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 74, Eastern Illinois 65

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

On December 7, the Panthers claimed their best win of the season, a 67-55 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 291) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Illinois is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Eastern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-55 at home over North Dakota (No. 291) on December 7

75-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314) on November 12

79-67 on the road over Bradley (No. 320) on December 5

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 52.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (6-for-33) Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

9.2 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Lalani Ellis: 9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG% Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.7 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (281st in college basketball).

