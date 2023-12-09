Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you reside in Fayette County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ramsey High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Farina, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carlyle High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
