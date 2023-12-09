Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort Community High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
