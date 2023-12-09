Saturday's contest at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) matching up with the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Illinois State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 71, Norfolk State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-6.0)

Illinois State (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Illinois State's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, and Norfolk State's is 4-2-0. The Redbirds have hit the over in three games, while Spartans games have gone over three times.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds average 67.1 points per game (320th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (69th in college basketball). They have a +12 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Illinois State wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 205th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.9 per outing.

Illinois State connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Redbirds' 88.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 288th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 100th in college basketball.

Illinois State has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (297th in college basketball action), 1.3 more than the 12.3 it forces on average (170th in college basketball).

