How to Watch Illinois State vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State Stats Insights
- This season, the Redbirds have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- Illinois State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 230th.
- The Redbirds score only 0.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Spartans give up (66.8).
- Illinois State is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Illinois State scored six more points per game (70.3) than it did on the road (64.3).
- The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Illinois State fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|W 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Redbird Arena
