The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Illinois State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

This season, the Redbirds have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

Illinois State has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 230th.

The Redbirds score only 0.3 more points per game (67.1) than the Spartans give up (66.8).

Illinois State is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Illinois State scored six more points per game (70.3) than it did on the road (64.3).

The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Illinois State fared better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule